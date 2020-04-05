Ash returns to the field in Pokémon episode 20, how did the battle end?

Share it:

As anticipated by the preview of Pokémon shown to you a few days ago, Ash Ketchum took the field again in episode 20 of the new series, with the intent to earn points to get closer to the finish Master Class. So what happened to Ash's ranking after this last battle? We assess the situation.

Episode 20 opens with a guided tour of Sakuragi's laboratory, during which the professor carries out an orienteering lesson for young students. Subsequently, Go greatly expands its Pokédex capturing a series of first generation monsters, including Pidgey, two Nidoran (male and female) Oddish, Poliwag, Grimer, Ekans, and Farfetch'd.

Meanwhile Ash is challenged in an official match by Seiya, young Goldenrod trainer specialized in the use of Grass-type Pokemon. Initially reluctant, the protagonist decides to accept the clash that will be decided with one single battle. The challenge, valid for the Pokémon World Championship, sees Seiya's Meganium collide with Ash's Pikachu.

The grass starter immediately gains an advantage by dodging Pikachu's electric frame and hitting him hard. In the air, Ash's partner uses Thunderbolt, but ends up suffering a powerful sunburst that temporarily knocks him out. Exhausted, Pikachu still manages to use steel, hitting Meganium in full and definitively closing the match.

The battle brought Ash from rank 3763 to 1512thus bringing it even closer to its goal. We remind you that to get a rematch with the champion Dendel, the coach will have to be able to get in Top 10.

And what do you think of it? Did you enjoy the episode? Let us know with a comment! In case the spoilers are not scary for you, we remind you that a few days ago we revealed the identity of Ash's new Pokémon.