Ash of Gods Redemption available now, let's see the launch trailer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Buka Entertainment and Ravenscourt announce that turn-based RPG, Ash of Gods Redemption, is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC in physical and digital version.

Ash of Gods Redemption is a turn-based RPG characterized by a storytelling in continuous evolution with risks that really affect gameplay, along with a vast online PvP mode. The game features a story based on the complexity and ambiguity of the moral choice in which any game character can die. Momentary benefits can cost a character's life, while some sacrifices can make subsequent episodes easier. Ash of Gods: Redemption features a mix of wonderful art, lush music, tactical combat and a powerful storyline that develops through the interaction of dialogues. Depending on the player's decisions, there may be different solutions.

Roguelike Storytelling

The history of the game is really rich and unpredictable with 3 main characters, each with their own destiny, morals and different duties. A truly non-linear storyline with 7 completely different endings without a "Game Over" screen – all the characters and most NPCs are deadly, but the story will go on even without them.

Turn-based combat

Ash of Gods visually follows the traditions of its kind, therefore the combat system was designed to enrich the player's experience so as to lead him to risk the life of his team members to win in battle.

Artistic style

The dark and fantasy world Ash of Gods is a truly incredible place with surprising characters both from a narrative and visual point of view. The fighting animations were created using rotoscopic technology in which the actors were filmed live and designed to create more realistic 2D animations.

Soundtrack by Adam Scorupa

All the tracks were written by Adam Scorupa is Krzysztof Wierzynkiewicz, famous composers, known for their work in the series of The Witcher, Painkiller, Call of Juarez, Eve Online and Iron Harvest. Each song was recorded live by professional musicians, often using traditional instruments that are rarely encountered in contemporary recordings. All songs will be available with full covers, credits and meta tags.