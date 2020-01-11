Ash is unstoppable in the new Pokémon series, another trophy is added to the collection

Share it:

A few months have passed since the incredible victory of the League of Alola ed Ash Ketchum, co-star of the new Pokémon series together with Go, it seems to have become truly unstoppable. In fact, in episode 7 of the anime, the young champion made sure another title after an intense battle, under the incredulous gaze of Hoenn's audience.

Pending the new episode, scheduled for January 12th, we decided to analyze the two clashes shown on December 29th, in which the Mightyena of Houji and Ash's two Pokémon.

During the umpteenth stage of their journey, the two protagonists decide to stop at Hoenn's Fight Park to test their skills once again. Go is the first to take the field and during the quarterfinals he collides with the talented Houji. Ash's friend incorrectly chooses the Grass Pokémon Schyter, who is immediately knocked down by a Mightyena fire move. Forced to rely on his starter, Go can't help but watch as his inexperienced Scorbunny finishes KO after a terrible one / two of the dark Pokémon.

Ash Ketchum, already winner of the same tournament during his trip to Kanto, reaches the final and uses Mr. Mime as an answer toHaryama of Houji, also victorious after the semifinals. Go watches from the stands as Mr. Mime repels all attacks Arm Thrust of Hariyama using reflection. Exhausted and blocked, Houji's Pokémon is knocked out by the psychic of Barrierd, who in turn retires after having lost the desire to fight.

The clash ends with the battle between the two highlights, Mightyena and Pikachu. Ash's starter puts his whole experience to good by hitting with a rapid attack the enemy and responding to crunch which knocked Scorbunny off using blow tail. For a moment Mightyena seems to have the upper hand but, after being thrown into the air, Pikachu uses elettrotela to bounce and launch himself against his opponent, ending him with a devastating Iron Tail. The victory is worth to Ash yet another trophy to be displayed on the bulletin board.

