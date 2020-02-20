Ash has a wife and children in this viral Pokémon poster created by an artist

Share it:

The young Ash has been dedicated body and soul since 10 years to be the best Teacher Pokemon that the world has ever seen and that has left him little time to fall in love and start a family. Of course it is something that the community takes care of without asking.

"A new journey begins"is the name that has this beautiful illustration in which the artist NoVaNoah imagines the hero of Pueblo Paleta paired with Serena Zay and with two children who complete the family.

The illustration comes with details in DeviantArt about each of its protagonists. Ash is 33 years old, Serena is 34 years old, Lara Ketchum is 12 years old and Ivan Ketchum is 7 years old. The girl is a Pokémon trainer and actress, like her mother. The boy studies at the Oak Institute.

It is evident that the community has taken little to melt before this imaginary future in which NoVaNoah has wanted to place the protagonist of the animated series that has marked childhood for at least a couple of generations. Of course, we can't help missing Ash's cap and we prefer not to think about why Pikachu isn't here.

Who knows if in the future Ash will hang the cap and leave his adventurous spirit to a worthy successor as Naruto did in his day with little Boruto (although it can be argued that Naruto is retired, seen seen).

The Pokémon license will remain alive for many years and therefore the series will have to go ahead telling new stories. At some point Ash will have achieved all his goals and other coaches will have to account for the next generations of creatures that are presented in video games.

Right now there is a whole new generation presented in Pokémon Shield and Pokémon Sword that will continue to grow with the arrival of the first DLC announced for Nintendo Switch video games.