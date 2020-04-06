Ash does not miss the opportunity: in Pokémon he gets new information from Korrina

Share it:

The protagonist of Pokémon is preparing to add a new element to the team and, after the many leaks that have occurred in the past few months, the moment seems to be approaching enormously. In fact, the arrival of the new Pokémon is potentially expected as early as episode 21 of the anime, which will arrive next week.

But before he can observe the moment when Riolu comes out of the egg in Ash Ketchum's possession, the boy must prepare to overcome the obstacle of Korrina. The girl is participating in the tournament to which the young coach is registered and the two will have to face each other. As it was also in the Kalos region, the gym leader of Yantaropoli will use his famous Lucario which could therefore allow Ash to take a more accurate look at the potential of his next pokémon.

Already from the preview of Pokémon 20 we have been able to notice how Ash must indeed face the tournament one Mega Lucario, arrived at maximum power by explicit request of the protagonist. The data obtained will be important for Ash who is putting together one of the most competitive teams in recent years and which could allow him to win in various future tournaments in the region of Galar.