Entertainment

Ash back on the field in Pokémon episode 21, the new team member also arrives

April 12, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Pokémon episode 21 aired a few hours and, as expected, showed the fifth member of Ash Ketchum's team. The leaks have therefore proved to be true but fortunately the episode did not stop there: surprisingly, in fact, the coach again took the field against another contender for the Pokémon World Championship.

The episode opened showing a new capture of Go: Exeggcute. The trainer is continuing to diligently expand his Pokédex and has achieved the beauty of 36 Pokémon captured in 21 episodes, 31 more than Ash. Despite the freedom of choice, the coach is continuing to travel solely with his Raboot.

Subsequently Ash received an egg from nurse Joy and after winning a battle against Hashiba, whose Tauros is beaten by the usual Pikachu, managed to return in time to see the hatch. The coach then got a small one as expected Riolu, who immediately proves capable by facing a wild Onix. The new Pokémon trailer shown a few days ago showed the evolution of the monster, which presumably will remain in baby form for another handful of episodes.

READ:  Dragon Ball Super: Did Toyotaro change Vegeta's design to Yardrat clothes?

And what do you think of it? Could Lucario make Ash's team more competitive? Let us know what you think by leaving a comment in the box below!

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.