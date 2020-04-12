Ash back on the field in Pokémon episode 21, the new team member also arrives

Share it:

Pokémon episode 21 aired a few hours and, as expected, showed the fifth member of Ash Ketchum's team. The leaks have therefore proved to be true but fortunately the episode did not stop there: surprisingly, in fact, the coach again took the field against another contender for the Pokémon World Championship.

The episode opened showing a new capture of Go: Exeggcute. The trainer is continuing to diligently expand his Pokédex and has achieved the beauty of 36 Pokémon captured in 21 episodes, 31 more than Ash. Despite the freedom of choice, the coach is continuing to travel solely with his Raboot.

Subsequently Ash received an egg from nurse Joy and after winning a battle against Hashiba, whose Tauros is beaten by the usual Pikachu, managed to return in time to see the hatch. The coach then got a small one as expected Riolu, who immediately proves capable by facing a wild Onix. The new Pokémon trailer shown a few days ago showed the evolution of the monster, which presumably will remain in baby form for another handful of episodes.

