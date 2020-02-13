Ascender: Jeff Lemire's new series publishes BAO Publishing

Share it:

That of Jeff Lemire is a name that cartoon fans have carved in their hearts. Whether as an independent, or under the blazon of major majors such as Marvel or DC, the Canadian author has always left his signature with projects of great depth and artistic value. Between 2015 and 2018, with the help of the designer Dustin Nguyen, Lemire gave birth to Descender, an interesting reinterpretation of the sci-fi context in a highly successful series, published in our country by BAO Publishing. A few years later, both Lemire and Nguyen return with Ascender, a sequel set about 10 years after the events of Descender in a world very different from the one in which the adventures of Tim-21 took place. The first volume, also published by BAO, arrives in the comics store on February 13: we have already read it, and here are our preliminary impressions.

From Descender to Ascender



Let's start with the most trivial of questions: can Ascender be read even without having read its predecessor? In our opinion yes: do not misunderstand us, from the first pages you can perceive the width of a worldbuilding boundless, with an antecedent history and several fundamental premises to get to know each single element in depth.

But it is a story that basically starts from scratch, in a completely renewed world compared to the previous one and in which a melting pot of well-mixed characters moves between new entries and some well-known faces. Nevertheless the reading proceeds very smoothly and, albeit with some more cryptic cues, the first volume of Ascender explains to the reader all that is necessary to know about the universe created by Lemire.

Those who have already read Descender will obviously be able to grasp a lot of political and narrative background, and also will not struggle to recognize some characters that appeared in the previous series. Ascender, especially in the first chapters, paints meticulously a complex and fascinating scenario: a new civilization, totally "pre-technological" has risen from the ashes of a futuristic world now destroyed, but the old hierarchies and institutions resist despite the fact that magic has now supplanted the technology.

While a powerful and threatening order extends its cruel hegemony over a universe that tries to get back on its feet, Ascender's story tells us the origins of a journey, of a father and daughter, who must escape the tyranny of a despotic power that wants to eliminate them on the basis of a mysterious prophecy.

A fascinating universe

The first volume ends with a story that overwhelmingly shakes the journey of the protagonist, the young Mila, who will find herself forced to cope alone in a wild and deeply hostile world. As we previously said, Jeff Lemire builds worlduilding in Ascender at the antipodes of his previous work. However, there remains the great attention to detail and the compelling, deep and well-built storytelling to which the author has always accustomed us.

Peculiarity of the work is the contrast between sci-fi and fantasy, contaminated by Lemire in a scenario with sublime charm. A charm enriched by the splendid tables of Dustin Nguyen, which offer a splendid watercolor effect and an important chromatic variety, from naturalistic, green and warm locations, to the dark and silent cold of the space. A visual sector enhanced by a varied and original design, which ranges from monsters and aliens of all kinds to heterogeneous robotic creatures. In short, a work whose premises (above all artistic) seem to us of undoubted value: the first volume of Ascender is now available, and if you are a fan of the universes created by Jeff Lemire we recommend you to have a look at it.