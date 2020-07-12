Ascendance of a Bookworm will return with a third season, it's official

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

niconico, the popular Japanese video sharing website formerly known as Nico Nico Douga, recently organized a live-stream dedicated to the anime adaptation of Ascendance of a Bookworm, confirming in the last moments of the direct the beginning of the production of the third season. At the bottom you can take a look at the ad.

For those unfamiliar with the series, remember that the synopsis reads as follows: "A college girl who has loved books since she was a child dies in an accident and is reborn in another world she knows nothing about. Now her name is Myne and she is the sick daughter of a poor soldier. To make matters worse, the world in which it was reborn has a very low literacy rate and books are a very rare and very expensive asset. Given the situation, Myne therefore decides that there is only one option available to her: if there are no books, she will make them! Now her goal is to become a librarian".

The anime was divided into two parts (or seasons). The first aired from October 2 to December 25, 2019 and consists of 14 episodes, while the second, more recent, was broadcast this spring from March 10 to June 20. A total of 26 episodes are available. The new episodes are expected to be re-broadcast from Crunchyroll in 2021.

And what do you think of it? Are you happy? Let us know with a comment! In case you are looking for something more recent instead, we advise you to take a look at our list of releases for the 2020 summer season.