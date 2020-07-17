Ascendance of a Bookworm: review of the isekai on Crunchyroll

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Isekai have increased dramatically in recent years to the point that it seems almost difficult to find a title that differs from the others. One of the most interesting of the last year is Ascendance of a Bookworm, adaptation of the light novel by Miya Kazuki. We have to admit that initially we didn't have many expectations on the series, due to a plot that failed to catch our attention.

Net of a sublime and still unconvincing script, progressing in the vision we realized that the anime available on Crunchyroll it is a continuous surprise, thanks to a world to be known and deepened as the adventure of the little book enthusiast unfolds.

Once upon a time…



Uranus Motosu she is a lover of reading: she reads all kinds of books, to immerse herself in fantastic worlds and to enrich her cultural background.

When she becomes a librarian, she manages to realize her dream of being surrounded by volumes to read whenever she wants. Unfortunately, a bookshop suddenly turns over on her: just before taking her last breath, Uranus prays to God that he can continue reading in the afterlife. Uranus awakens in the body of the little girl Myne, to Ehrenfest, in a modest house, surrounded by unknown people. After being overwhelmed by the girl's memories, she recognizes the people around her: Eve, the mother, skilled seamstress; Gunther, the father, a guard of the city gate; Tuulie, the older sister. After a few days of disorientation, Uranus gets used to the new life, becomes attached to the parents, and discovers that her body is very fragile: Myne is suffering from a mysterious deadly disease that sometimes forces her to bed for whole days. Although she has changed her life, the protagonist still has a strong desire to read a book, but with regret she realizes that in the world in which she was catapulted, books are only a privilege of nobles, both because they are expensive, since they are copied by hand , both because the members of the upper classes are the only ones who have reached a level of education that can read and write. Even if it is not openly clarified by the series, it can be deduced that the most destitute citizens suffer from illiteracy.

Myne does not give up and decides to use all the knowledge of her previous life to print a book, but it will not be easy at all, due to the difficulties she faces, such as the high price of the parchments and the lack of raw materials to manufacture them. To overcome these obstacles, he therefore decides to make paper.

With dedication, effort, passion and with the help of Lutz, son of craftsmen, Myne will be able to manufacture the paper and start selling it, making an agreement with Benno and becoming a merchant. This, however, is only the first of many steps that will lead the protagonist to leaf through the books again.

Yet, while trying to create the paper, the girl uses everything she learned when she was still alive to help the people around her: net of what we have seen, we like to think that Uranus reincarnated in Myne to bring joy and serenity in the lives of others.

The premises of Ascendance of a Bookworm are certainly not tempting, but true quality lies beyond a simple and uninvolving script.

A little dreamer

When we approach a fantasy work, we want to feel part of the basted world, knowing its strengths and weaknesses.

Ascendance of a Bookworm has the advantage of offering a worldbuilding layered and complex, to be discovered as the vision continues. Through the eyes of Uranus / Myne, we have the opportunity to get to know a world that comes to life with the unraveling of history, thanks to information on social order, culture, folklore and mythology, allowing us to settle in little by little. The authors have managed to bring to light an alternative reality with many facets. When you think you know enough Ehrenfest, the series hides pleasant surprises, which continue to enrich it and make it more fascinating, like the constant presence of magic, an element that gives production a fantasy tone. The true nature of this world emerges little by little, even if it is already perceptible from the introductory lines. We had the first signs of a fantastic context when we see Myne surrounded by a golden halo while her eyes become iridescent, and then feel bad: later it is discovered that the disease that afflicts it is linked to magic and the only one way to heal it are magical objects that can contain it.

As the events progress, the fantasy side becomes more and more predominant, with the introduction of fantastic creatures, spells and enchanted objects, which enrich the screenplay in a subtle and coherent way, without being out of place or intrusive.

Apparently, in the first episodes, the new world seems to be a quiet place to live, but once we reach the second half of the season, the discriminatory social structures that dominate it emerge: when Myne decides to become a Vestal of the templein order to read the books, we were placed in front of the other side of the Ehrenfest medal, that is a clear social distinction between "commoners" and nobles.

The latter, in addition to not looking favorably at Myne precisely for his origins and because he plays a traditionally noble role, often abuse their position, mistreating the most needy and treating their valets as slaves.

This is just yet another piece that embellishes the basted universe, but the series does not want to move any criticism, not dwelling enough on social differences, also to avoid giving too dark shades to the story: for the whole duration of the vision you can breathe a carefree and cheerful air, which manages not to make one think of some more dramatic nuances of the production, such as the impending death of Myne. After finishing the adventure, we realized that what we have seen is only a part of the vast universe of Ascendance of a Bookworm and there is still much to discover. The satisfactory construction of Ehrenfest approaches a careful analysis of the various characters: all well defined and constructed, both the main and the secondary ones. Such as Lutz, friend of the protagonist, who is determined to follow his dream of becoming a merchant, even to the point of clashing with his family. Benno he helps Myne and Lutz to take their first steps in the world of merchants, without however putting aside his character as a merchant, and for this reason he contracts with the little girl to acquire exclusivity on his inventions. The little book lover stands out in the varied cast of Ascendance of a Bookworm.

We are not given enough information to know Myne before the start of the events, except through some hints that describe her as an ordinary girl with poor health, but in the course of the events we learn about Uranus: in addition to showing an intelligence outside from the common and to be able to contract, Uranus binds with the people around her, especially with the new family, making sure that she is happy and avoiding making her suffer; it cannot be excluded that you try to compensate for the lack of the mother to whom she was very attached, as can be seen from the pilot.

Uranus / Myne always tries to help those in difficulty and with his engaging cheerfulness and determination he manages to overwhelm close people; these, for their part, become attached to her, as if she were a family member, reciprocating his kindness and caring for her.

Sometimes Uranus gets caught up in enthusiasm and forgets that she is a little girl, appearing more adult than she should. In this regard, we would like to focus on the script: it is not very inspired and at times banal, with twists that do not leave a mark, and with superficial writing.

From the introductory stages, it is noted that the various secondary characters are impassive to the change and the anomalous character of Myne: both the family that should have known her since she was born, that the other supporting characters seem blind in the face of an all too mature behavior, thinking that it is a sort of enfant prodige who invents new objects.

The only ones who have noticed the differences are the High Priest, who was fascinated by the creations of Myne (as shown in the pilot), and Lutz. In this case, however, after a brief clarification, the relationship between the two and the narrative return to normal, as if nothing had happened: this seemed to us a mere expedient, to avoid answering a relevant question that accompanies us since when Uranus has awakened in Myne's body.

In a distant land



Ascendance of a Bookworm it does not even excel in the artistic sector. The design is light, with smudges that in many moments ruin the image, both in wider and close-up shots; in the close-ups we noticed a greater attention in the stretch, but nonetheless imperceptible imperfections are highlighted.

Overall, the style does not show marked alterations of facial expressions, but when Myne's boyish fantasies are depicted he becomes more caricatured and chibi. The trait is not very elaborate even for the representation of the spells, which do not leave a strong impact, being basic and not very original.

To counterbalance, however, we noticed a good performance of the setting, strongly influenced by western-style fantasy; this allowed us to feel part of the world, thanks also to a character design that, in its simplicity, manages to adapt to the context, the characters and their role.

The whole is embellished with vivid lighting, which highlights the serenity of the production: this makes the vision even more carefree and has allowed us to fly over the screenplay problems, leaving us involved by the sympathy of Myne.