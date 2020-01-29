Asa Butterfield, from 'Sex Education', came out in one of the saddest movies and maybe you haven't noticed

Share it:

'Sex Education': All about the third season.

We talk about the feminist scene of 'Sex Education'.

He is 23 years old and since he became Otis, the protagonist of 'Sex Education', his popularity has increased as his orgasms in the Netflix series. Nevertheless,

the race of ESA Mariposa It started a long time ago with movies, which you may not even remember, as 'The boy with the striped pajamas'. Based on John Boyne's novel

and directed by Mark Herman, the interpreter put himself in the skin of Bruno, the little one who lived on the other side of the fence, in the well-off part and without knowing the harsh reality of the Holocaust. His innocence makes him think that 'his neighbors' are farmers who always wear pajamas, when in reality they are inmates of an Auschwitz concentration camp. How we don't want to do 'spoilers', In case anyone has not seen it, we will only say that the story does not end well. It is a drama with which it is impossible to hold back tears.

Asa Butterfield was a dwarf when he starred in 'The Boy in the Striped Pajamas', one of the most relevant films of his career. If you look closely, you will recognize it as soon as you see an image of him in the film.

Asa Butterfield, from 'Sex Education', participated in such relevant films as 'The Boy in the Striped Pajamas'

Do you flip with how cute it was Asa Butterfield when he came out in 'The Boy in the Striped Pajamas'? Surely yes. This is not the only relevant film in which the actor of 'Sex Education', since we also saw it in 'Hugo's invention', under the orders of Martin Scorsese, and 'The home of Miss Peregrine for peculiar children'. Without a doubt, Asa, our favorite Otis, has a talent that we hope to continue enjoying in the third season of 'Sex Education'.