As time goes! That's how big and beautiful Ximena Sariñana's daughter is

In 2018, Ximena Sariñana made an announcement that surprised all of Mexico: at 32, the actress became the mother of a beautiful girl named Franca.

Although the interpreter of ‘What do you have?’ She is very reserved and jealous of her private life, but sometimes she shares images of her family… On this occasion the protagonist was Franca!

It is not the first time that the famous woman shares an image of the baby. Previously Ximena shared a postcard with Franca on the beach:

Now, Sariñana wanted to say goodbye to 2019 in the best way possible … With an image of his princess!

"I love you very much and here a behind the scenes with my favorite travel and adventure companion of the year".

Franca is a product of the love of Ximena Sariñana and her husband Rodrigo Rodríguez, who became parents in July 2018.

With information from Who.

