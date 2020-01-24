As teenagers! Andrea Legarreta and Erik spill honey in China

Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín are one of the most stable couples in the world of farádula, in fact this 2020 they celebrate 20 years of marriage.

To receive 2020, the couple and their daughters traveled to China and their stay has been wonderful because the family does not stop sharing how well they have fun in the Asian country.

On this trip, Andrea and Erik have joined much more, as they have starred in several romantic postcards where they presume how much they love each other two decades after saying yes.

Now, the couple who got engaged just 3 months after they started dating, shared their most romantic image in China.

On the postcard we see the couple give each other a sweet and tender kiss, showing that their love is strong. The driver of "TODAY" accompanied the image of the following legend:

So … ❤️

Although the postcard has just been shared by Legarreta a few minutes ago, it has accumulated up to now 5,000 likes.

You may also be interested: Dream vacations! Andrea Legarreta and her family receive 2020 at the Chinese Wall