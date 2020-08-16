As long as there is prosecco there is hope, review of the film on Amazon Prime Video

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In a small village in the Venetian countryside, famous for its wine production, Count Desiderio Ancillotto, owner of one of the most renowned vineyards of the area, he decides to take his own life. The suicide, which took place in the local cemetery, was caused by an overdose of drugs and the case seems apparently already closed and solved.

Inspector Stucky, recently promoted, thinks he can easily finish the investigation but the local tranquility is shaken by another mysterious death: the victim, this time of murder, is one of the most influential personalities of the community and had a very bad relationship with Ancillotto.

Stucky understands how the two deaths are actually closely linked and as the investigation proceeds, he risks revealing a plot concerning a cement factory that has been polluting the air and waters of the surrounding area for years.

In small steps

We await him at the gate with The big step (2019), to be released in the cinemas in the coming days, to understand if he is able to expand the potential glimpsed in his first work, namely the here subject of review As long as there is prosecco there is hope.

The Venetian Antonio Padovan, born in 1985, made his debut three years ago with this feature film – adaptation of the homonymous novel by Fulvio Ervas – and he tried to vary from the dynamics usually typical of the asphyxiated Italian panorama.

In fact, we are faced with a police investigation that is far away – at least at the level of situations – from the stereotypes to which the small tricolor screen, capable of moving with a certain ease, has accustomed us. on light tones more akin to black comedy and mystery influences who manage to make the plot exciting until the case is effectively resolved.

Drinking always wins against evil

Available in the Amazon Prime Video catalog, As long as there is prosecco there is hope it is certainly not a perfect job and various ingenuities still remain, especially in the narrative phase in the transposition from paper to image.

Some forcings appear evident and the same beats hit alternating current, but the general framework can be said to be fairly constructed and solid enough not to fall apart on itself, while paying for certain similarities on an aesthetic and staging level with the aforementioned productions destined for TV.

The village setting is able to give life to a couple of secondary and folkloristic figures generate a peaceful and restless atmosphere at the same time, with Padovan making use of his long experience gained in early career shorts to calibrate the balance of ways and times, quoting when necessary and letting a good personality emerge on other occasions.

Also thanks to the casting choices, with the right faces in the right place for both the main and supporting roles and with Giuseppe Battiston at ease in the role of an inspector initially awkward but ready to find an unprecedented resolution in the flow of events.