As Dusk Falls: the graphic novel of the Interior Night studios for PC and Xbox Series X has been unveiled

On the occasion of the Xbox event on July 23 which offered the first gameplay scenes of the Halo Infinite campaign, Microsoft officially presented As Dusk Falls developed, a graphic adventure developed for PC and Xbox Series X by the Interior Night software house inside the Xbox Game Studios.

The project will be led by Caroline Marchal, the former Lead Game Designer of Quantic Dream, the development home of David Cage who shaped (among others) the adventures of Detroit Become Human is Beyond Two Souls.

As Dusk Falls is one multi-generational history set in the southwest of the United States and tells the story of a family who, with resilience and sacrifice, will have to overcome the mistakes made by their parents by embarking on an adventure full of twists.

The narrative canvas laid out by Interior Night will therefore focus on the actions performed by members of two families: throughout history we will see the events of these two families intertwine and we will see growth and growth changes that will happen over the decades, a concept that is very interesting for the playful and content aspects that we could witness progressing in the plot.

The launch date of As Dusk Falls has not yet been announced: on the other hand, we know that the title will see the light on PC and exclusive console on Xbox Series X, with immediate arrival in the catalog of Xbox Game Pass like all future video games signed by the subsidiaries of Xbox Game Studios.