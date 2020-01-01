As a family! Marina de Tavira and Diego Luna go on vacation with their children

Share it:

After Christmas, Marina of Tavira Y Diego Luna They decided to take a vacation but they didn't do it alone, the actor's children and the actress's son went with them.

A few days ago, the couple, who have kept their love relationship very reserved, was captured at the Mexico City Airport before taking a flight to a mysterious destination, along with Fiona and Jerónimo, sons of Luna, and Tadeo, son from Tavira

Both actors, separately, attended the media that congregated to ask about their courtship, although they said very little.

For its part, Marina of Tavira said she is very happy and waiting for new projects that excite her; while of his relationship with Diego Luna said:

“I'm leaving because I have to take the flight. One thing is professional life and another is personal, and I thank you very much for your interest in my work and that's the way it is. ”

While, Moon He was more direct and pointed out that he doesn't talk about his courtship with from Tavira; although he thanked the compliments that the media threw as a couple.

"You can tell they are happy together, they make a very nice couple," they told him. “What a pleasure you tell me! Thank you! ”Replied the charolastra.

About 2019, he said that, “luckily I had a great time. Thank you so much. It has been a great 2019, very nice things have happened, a lot of work and I can't complain ”.

