Arturo Vidal told details of the meeting between Lionel Messi and Quique Setién in the midst of the Barcelona crisis

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Arturo Vidal told details of the meeting between Lionel Messi and Quique Setién (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

Losing La Liga at the hands of its classic rival Real Madrid meant a very hard blow to Barcelona and generated bad weather in the Catalan dressing room, since part of the squad was not comfortable with some decisions of the coaching staff and with the ways of a Quique Setien staff member.

With this scenario posed, and with the urgent need to twist the course to try to get up facing the transcendental return match of the knockout stages of the Champions League against Napoli (in the first leg played in San Paolo they equaled 1 to 1), Captain Lionel Messi had a meeting with the technical director.

After a few days of this vital conclave for the future azulgrana, Arturo Vidal told details of what happened in that meeting in dialogue with Mundo Deportivo. "I've always been comfortable here, and the players have to be comfortable to try to give the maximum, but lately that was not happening, and now clearly the attitude has changed from everywhere and we are all very confident to fight for this title "Acknowledged the Chilean.

Arturo Vidal, one of the figures of Barcelona (EFE / R. Garc)



Former Bayern Munich and Juventus also took the opportunity to clarify their statements about the coach's future. "People ask you for results and when the season is not so good, you always have to take stock for the good of the club. In the future it has to be seen, the people in charge have to decide what is the best future for Barcelona. In that sense I said it, not saying that it has to be changed. Whether or not they win the Champions League, the people in charge will have to make decisions. ” He also stressed that in case of not lifting the Orejona, he considers it a good option for Setién to continue on the bench of substitutes: “He is a good coach, who talks a lot with the players, and he would do very well, but that is not my job "

It is worth noting that the face to face between the captain and the DT was not the only one that occurred on the end of the tournament. There was also a group one after the defeat against Osasuna at the Camp Nou. “We all know what happened, the opportunity we lost to lift the League, so now we are all clear that the Champions League cannot be missed. We will leave the heart because our objective is very clear: to be Champions of the Champions"He outlined. In case of beating Napoli, the Spanish will face in the quarterfinals the winner of the key between Chelsea and Bayern Munich (the Germans thrashed in England 3-0).

"I see myself lifting the Champions League", was the optimistic message sent by the Chilean, who will not be able to play tomorrow due to a suspension. "What happened against Liverpool was an experience that will be recorded in all the players who were there because of how it was lost and we clearly do not want it to happen again. Now it will be very different, so we have to be very focused, do our job and know when to hit so that the other team does not get up again, "he concluded.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

New chapter in the novel Barcelona and Lautaro Martínez: Bartomeu's explanation of the negotiations

The Manchester City footballer who refused to renew his contract to go to Barcelona

The Champions League is restarted: what is Final 8, the matches and everything there is to know