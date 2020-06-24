Arturo Vidal once again expressed his desire to play in America: "It would be a dream"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

EFE / FC BARCELONA



One of the footballers who became part of the starting eleven base for Quique Setién at FC Barcelona it is Arturo vidal, the Chilean midfielder who earned a place in midfield and will seek to help his team achieve a new championship in the Spanish league.

While that happens, the Andean midfielder confessed his desire to wear the Club América shirt and noted that the relationship he has with his compatriots Nicolás Castillo and Ivan Zamorano, who went through the Coapa club from 2001 to 2002, is a factor that adds up, although he did not advance too much and preferred to focus on what he has to live now in the Catalan giant.

It is not the first time that the Chilean sends a wink of this type to America, although this time he did go further by saying that "would be a dream"Be part of its ranks, as well as the Flamengo from Brazil or Boca Juniors.

REUTERS / Guadalupe Pardo

"Clearly, in each country I have a preferred team. In Brazil I have Flamengo, which I love. I have my friend Rafa that we talk to, he tells me and I had Renato too. In the America of Mexico I have Nico Castillo and Zamorano. They are teams that clearly would be a dream to play, but I am living the day to day and if at any time I play in any of those three teams it would be spectacular"He assured ESPN.

However, the one who showed the most enthusiasm was the Argentine team, one of the most important clubs in South America and winner of six Copa Libertadores titles. "We all know what Boca is in Argentina, the players who have been there, I did not have the luck to play at La Bombonera, by Colo Colo or any team and I have always wanted to feel what they say it feels. Boca, we all know how winners they are, people, it would be a dream, but I'm calm"He clarified.

It is important to remember that Vidal's future for next season is unknown. Despite having a contract until June 2021 with the Catalan institution, earlier this year he was one step away from being transferred to Inter Milan at the express request of the team coach, Antonio Conte.

Chilean Nicolás Castillo (Photo: Isaac Esquivel / roomscuro.com)

At the end of last May Nico Castillo He congratulated the nicknamed King Arturo for his 33rd birthday and placed a message that said "Here we are waiting for you”Accompanied by an eagle emoji.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Chucky Lozano raises his hand and scores the second goal of Napoli's victory over Hellas Verona

Who is Rubí Soto, the youth team of the Chivas de Guadalajara who signed the Villarreal of Spain

Five years after his retirement, a former British footballer said he is gay: "I thought I had to sacrifice one of the two, who am I or the sport?"