Arturo López Gavito and his obvious rudeness to Mariana Seoane

Mariana Seoane was as a special guest at this Sunday's concert at La Academia de TV Azteca, who presented her new single "La chismeadera"; At the end of his show, everyone present applauded the singer, well, everyone except Judge Arturo López Gavito.

The so-called "iron judge" honored his nickname, as he was indifferent to the presentation of Mariana Seoane on the stage of the Academy; The gesture of the Vice President of Marketing of Disney Mexico did not go unnoticed in social networks, some users criticized him for his "rudeness" to the interpreter; others congratulated him to congratulate him by agreeing with him.









These were some of the reactions on Twitter:

In her social networks Mariana Seoane commented on her show, "an honor to be at La Academia today singing totally live, a little nervous but it is normal, since it is an imposing stage".