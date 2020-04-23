Arturo Islas shares a powerful message on Earth Day

Share it:

Arturo Islas made a special call to all humanity; on the occasion of the celebration of Earth Day, the actor, producer, environmentalist and activist published on his social networks the documentary "The last breath", where he reflects on the impact that humanity has on the environment.

"It is one of those contents that you have to see, it is the voice of those who have left their lives for and for nature, the events that have marked them and the events that align our destiny as humanity," said Arturo Islas Allende.

The environmentalist begins the documentary saying: "Imagine that it was your birthday and that nobody will remember you, that nobody called you on the phone to congratulate you, to find out how you are?" Arturo Islas highlights that the same thing happens with planet earth.

Today is your day and almost nobody remembers you, nobody thanks you even though you live in agony.

In the documentary "The last breath" it is pointed out that the saddest thing that has happened to nature is the over exploitation of natural resources by humans. Arturo Islas states:

It is evident that there is nothing worse that could have happened to mother earth than us.

Environmentalists Andres Novales, Gerardo Del Villar Cervantes, René Villanueva Wildlife and Regi Domingo also participated in the documentary.

