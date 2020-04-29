Artist Bosslogic presents characters and setting for the new Assassin's Creed

Share it:

Tras the absence of a Assassin's Creed Last 2019, it was a matter of time that Ubisoft unveiled the new installment of the saga, scheduled for 2020 and which has been rumored for a long time that will take us to the Viking era with a Nordic setting.

To start unveiling this new installment, Ubisoft has teamed up with Australian artist Kobe Abdo, better known to the community as Bosslogic, of which we have shared numerous creations on this website and who has worked for Marvel Studios or Disney in the remake of Aladdin.

The artist has been in charge of kicking off an Assassin's Creed official Twitch broadcast, showing the process of creating in Photoshop a first art that he anticipates. protagonist and setting.

Art presents a double landscape, the first one representing a frozen environment, very much in line with the supposed Nordic setting and the other a sunny valley dominated by battlements and walls.

Developing