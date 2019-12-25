Arthur: "We still have trouble talking about Anfield in the locker room"

Arthur Melo, a young Brazilian midfielder of the Football Club Barcelona, ​​has talked about the current situation of the Catalan team on a YouTube channel in Brazil.

In this talk he has confessed what Barça's wardrobe feels that fateful night of Anfield in the Champions League. "We still have trouble talking about it, it was very hard. Days later we wondered what had happened and we didn't find the answer. We had made everything perfect in the first leg, we had it very close and what happened happened. "

He also acknowledged in the interview that his signing for the Barca club was close to falling apart. "It was about to break. It was a very complicated negotiation because Gremio asked for more money, something that I understood, because they had trained me since I was 14 and had invested a lot of time and money in me. If in the end I was able to sign for Barcelona, ​​it was thanks to the good relationship I had with the owner. In the end they understood that my illusion was to go to Barça. "