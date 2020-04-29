Arthur: "The only option that interests me is to continue in Barcelona, ​​I am very safe and calm"

Arthur, FC Barcelona midfielder, has been very clear about his intentions for the Blaugrana club. "The only option that interests me is to continue in Barcelona," he explains in a statement sent to the press.



"There is always speculation but honestly my idea is very clear. The only option that interests me is to continue in Barcelona. I am very safe and calm. I feel very good here and I also thank the club and the coaching staff for their trust. This is one more reason to be totally clear that my only wish is to continue, "he begins to explain in the statement.

"The supposed interest of big clubs is always a compliment to anyone and a positive sign but my mind is only playing here for many years," he adds.

“Barça is where I have always wanted to be and I want to be a Barça player for a long time, above all other issues. Every day I feel more comfortable and well here, in the team, in the club and in the city. I also love both the people and the culture here, I feel a lot of support from the fans, "he explains.

The Brazilian ends the statement with reference to the return of the competitions. "I am 100% focused on working and that we return to play when possible, because I really want to continue growing here and fight for more Blaugrana titles," he concludes.

The latest news from the world of sports.