Arthur: Champions goal

Arthur Melo has an objective between eyebrow and eyebrow: to reach the Barça – Naples of the knockout stages of the Champions League at Camp Nou. The Brazilian injured his right ankle during training yesterday, and although the club has not reported the estimated time of loss, the midfielder is clear that wants to get back around Naples and so travel to play with the canarinha.

It is in the hands of Dr. Ramón Cugat, he is undergoing a growth factor treatment to recover. Doctors have told Arthur that he may be able to return in a week although it is a treatment that depends a lot on the response of each patient.

The midfielder does not want to miss this vital section for the Quique Setién team in the middle of the instability the club goes through In the last months.