Arteta's emotional words about her relationship with Pep Guardiola

Mikel Arteta, brand new Arsenal coach, got rid of praise with his former benchmate Pep Guardiola in his presentation as a new coach gunner.

In that press conference when he was asked how he had received the costumes citizen his decision to leave the club, admitted to having broken to cry for everything he lived: "Guardiola was sad, the moment was not the best, but he knows the needs he had" to later deepen his good relationship with Santpedor: "If I admired him before, after working with him I can't explain how good and professional he is"confesses Arteta.

"I knew that (Guardiola) I was suffering from the way he reacted, I felt sad but he supported me a lot "he also admitted break into tears with the players after cough what he had lived in that locker room.

Mikel Arteta had details such as the talk in which he told Guardiola that he wanted to become the Arsenal coach. Safety pin! pic.twitter.com/toH3HDNL2G – SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) December 21, 2019