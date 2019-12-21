Sports

Arteta's emotional words about her relationship with Pep Guardiola

December 21, 2019
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

Mikel Arteta, brand new Arsenal coach, got rid of praise with his former benchmate Pep Guardiola in his presentation as a new coach gunner.

In that press conference when he was asked how he had received the costumes citizen his decision to leave the club, admitted to having broken to cry for everything he lived: "Guardiola was sad, the moment was not the best, but he knows the needs he had" to later deepen his good relationship with Santpedor: "If I admired him before, after working with him I can't explain how good and professional he is"confesses Arteta.

"I knew that (Guardiola) I was suffering from the way he reacted, I felt sad but he supported me a lot "he also admitted break into tears with the players after cough what he had lived in that locker room.

READ:  Maradona is still the king: that's how Newell's spectacular reception was

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.