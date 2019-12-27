Arteta debuts with tie and Ancelotti with victory

Share it:

Chelsea took a tumble at Stamford Bridge after losing 0-2 to Southampton on the day of "Boxing Day" with debut for two technicians who premiered with different sensations: Carlo Ancelotti won with Everton at Burnley (1-0) and Mikel Arteta signed tables (1-1) on his visit to Bournemouth.

The change of stickers on the Everton and Arsenal benches only ended with a victory to the first for the whole of Liverpool. The saying of "new coach safe victory" was fulfilled for Ancelotti, who relieved Portuguese Alexandra da Silva in office to begin his new adventure on the right foot.

However, his rival did not make it easy. The Burnley presented battle almost to the end and only one magnificent header from Dominic Calvert-Lewin In the absence of ten minutes to the end of the game he broke a duel that seemed destined for a draw.

Carlo Ancelotti, during his debut with Everton at Goodison Park

/ Nathan Stirk

(Getty Images)

To add the three points, the Italian coach made several changes with respect to the last League match his team played against Manchester United. Up to three new faces like those of Michael Keane, Djibril Sidibé, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Fabian Delph wore on the lawn of Goodison Park and the experiment worked. Without much brightness, but effectively, Ancelotti already brings results to his new club.

Things did not go so well for Arsenal, which, although tied in the opening game of Arteta, showed a kinder face. The Spanish coach, like Ancelotti, also opted to change the direction of his team with some new face. Özil, Lacazette and Sokratis appeared on the eleven and Arsenal signed a good second half with which he touched the victory.

On the back of the Gabonese Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal was about to trace the initial goal of Gosling, who opened the scoring in the first part after taking advantage of a pass from Stacey's death. Burnley, with little, re-drilled the goal of the London team, which has not chained two games without receiving a goal since February 2016.

Then, Aubameyang led the reaction of Arsenal in the second act and got the equalizer with a shot from inside the area. Later, he was about to score the second, but did not give that pleasure to the Arteta team, now eleventh in the standings.

Worse was the day for Chelsea, which already sees its fourth place in danger. José Mourinho's Tottenham is only three points after his surprising defeat against Southampton, he fights not to lose the category. A great left-footed shot by Irishman Michael Obafemi and a great goal after a choral play by Nathan Redmond sealed the fate of Chelsea, which has lost three of the last four league games.