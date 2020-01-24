Arteta: "Ceballos has to get fit and fight for his position, then I will decide"

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal coach, declined to comment on the rumors that put Dani Ceballos out of Arsenal in this winter market and asked him to fight for his position. "I have spoken with Dani"Arteta replied when asked about the situation of Ceballos in the team:" When I arrived at the team, he was not here, he was recovering from his injury in Madrid for a month, "he continued.

"When he returned he continued with the recovery, trying to get in shape. I have not seen much of him, because he has barely trained a week or ten days with us. I have heard these rumors about him, but I have nothing to comment," said the coach Spanish. The second Guardiola wanted to send a message to the Spanish player to be able to count on him in the dynamics of the team: "He has to get fit and fight for his position. After that I will choose the best players that I create for the team. "

During the last weeks, from the SER chain it has been reported that the player who belongs to Real Madrid intended to revoke his assignment after not entering Arteta's plans, however the coach wants to give him the opportunity once his physical form works.