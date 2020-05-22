Artemis Fowl: the world turns upside down in the new teaser on Disney +

Share it:

Disney has streamed a new and short teaser trailer for Artemis Fowl, the troubled film of Kenneth Branagh as you know, the appointment with the cinema will be skipped to arrive directly on the Disney + digital platform on June 12th. Waiting for a fuller trailer.

In the short film no images of the film are shown, only a series of suggestive sentences that anticipate the arrival of the film on the digital platform. The film had already been postponed for some time since its original release – set even in August 2019 – and this year was expected to be released in theaters in May, but the closure of the cinemas imposed by the Coronavirus pandemic made it the perfect candidate for distribution on demand.

Recall that the cast is played by Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Colin Farrell, Josh Gad, and Judi Dench.

The story, inspired by the world created by Eoin Colfer in his bestselling novels, is a fascinating adventure follows the journey of the brilliant 12-year-old Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal minds, who decides to go in search of the mysteriously disappeared father. With the help of his faithful protector Butler, Artemis discovers an ancient underground civilization – the technologically advanced world of fairies. Concerning that the disappearance of his father is somehow connected to the secret and lonely fairy world, Artemis elaborates a risky plan – so dangerous that it takes him in the middle of a wit war between the almighty fairies.

Appointment set for all Disney + subscribers for June 12, 2020. For other insights, retrieve Kenneth Branagh’s comment on the film.