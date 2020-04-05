ART: the anime about the Italian Renaissance arrives on Yamato Animation

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Renaissance it is a vitally important historical period, an innovative cultural movement that fulfills the ideals already savored during Humanism. And it is no coincidence that this "Cultural rebirth"is formed precisely in Europe, in the fascinating Italy of the 16th century. Art, literature, dance, poetry are just some of the disciplines that in this historical movement revive man's interest in trying to find his own space in a society in turmoil, in continuous revolution. The animated adaptation of ART, taken from the homonymous manga seinen of Kei Okhubo (in Italy available for Planet Manga), borrows this important historical period to paint a photographic imagery of contemporary reality from the point of view of a brilliant dreamer. The title of the work, in fact, is not only the name of the protagonist, but also the perfect synthesis of an age that admired live the talent of artists of the caliber of Leonardo Da Vinci, Michelangelo, Sandro Botticelli, just to name a few.

In this great search for the role of man within society, the figure of the woman stands out above all, in what we can define an emancipation from all those iron traditional rules of the time that limited creativity and female personality in a space well defined. Before the Renaissance, in fact, despite the fact that women were given a good education, society imposed on them the role of dowry, or those goods that passed from the bride's family to the groom at the moment of marriage, in what history calls "political wedding", an often forced union for mere economic and strategic purposes.

Renaissance: age of changes

The first episode of ART immediately reveals this phase of change that is involving the figure of the woman, placing the setting in a wonderful Renaissance Florence full of shops, artistic installations and great cultural works. Art she grew up in a noble family, albeit not excessively rich, flanked by the affection of two parents who show her love in two diametrically opposed ways.

If the father, who died a month before the events of the narrative, has always supported the passions of the daughter by any means, on the other the mother is in the balance between old and new female generation, aware of what awaits women once they come of age. Precisely for this reason, victim herself of the bonds of society, she tries to truncate in the bud those manifestations of creativity of her daughter, even with acts that can appear extremely cruel, to limit the impact of her own child to the weight of harsh reality.

However, the training as a painter with whom Arte grew, especially thanks to the help of her father, soon became a lifeline from worldly life, a dream to be desired at any cost. Her talent in drawing convinces her, at the umpteenth obstacle of her mother, to find a place in the world by his own hand, starting to wander among the shops in Florence in vain attempt to be hired as an apprentice. Again, in as little as 10 minutes, ART reaffirms the consequences of change, the hesitancy of the artisans to take under their wing a dreamer willing to do anything to achieve their goal only because woman, at least until, yet another refusal, clashes with a lone artist, Leo.

Emblematic is the gesture that Art makes in his struggle for emancipation; with a blade he cuts his long hair clean as if he were forcing his body to become a man, an act that in the medieval world has characterized some of the greatest heroines in history, just like Giovanna D'Arco.

By force of circumstances, Leo is forced to take her home with him but, unlike the others, he decides to take a look at the illustrations that Arte brought with him as a sort of curriculum. The relationship between the two does not seem destined to last because, lying, the girl reveals to him at first that she wants to become an artisan only and only for the pleasure of drawing.

An unexpected encounter

With a flashback placed at the right time, the anime takes advantage of it for to show viewers Leo's childhood, a beggar forced to survive day by day and to plead even just for a slice of bread, a condition destined to change only thanks to an unexpected encounter with an artist. A man who, given the boy's talent, decides to take him as an apprentice, in the same way as Leo unexpectedly took Arte under his wing.

And it is in this situation, clarified the true ambitions of Art, which collides with an unprecedented power superiority of the human will over the bonds of the social class. Neither of them, in fact, wanted to submit to the limits that society imposes, a "cage"from which it is apparently impossible to escape. The Renaissance, therefore, stands just like that period of opportunity, that sudden gate that opens up before those who no longer want to be under the control of a predetermined destiny.

What better occasion than this, therefore, to savor the scent of such a fascinating age in an ambitious and extremely courageous animated adaptation. If so, if the series is available on Yamato Animation. Appreciable, moreover, is the excellent care of the settings and the imagery of a Renaissance Florence that is Studio Seven Arc realizes scrupulously, also thanks to a team that, for this first episode, proves to be a winner under the direction of Takayuki Hamana (director, among other things, of the animated adaptation of The Prince of Tennis).