 Arrowverse series would be delayed in its next season

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

While the world remains paralyzed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all film and television productions have stopped filming. While cinema film productions are delayed to continue, television companies will end their current seasons abruptly, as has happened to "The Flash". However, when it comes to returning to the arena, many of them will suffer post-pandemic consequences.

According to the measures implemented by the government of Vancouver, a city where there are more than 20 television productions, the isolation regime continues actively. This implies that many of them will start their next season much later than planned, especially those that start their television filming towards the end of June and beginning of July as "The Flash", "Batwoman", "Supergirl" Y "Dc’s Legends of Tomorrow"

It is increasingly [unlikely] that we can return to normal life completely… before summer, at least, and then we will have to prepare for the potential of a second wave in the fall, ”says the provincial director of health, Dra Bonnie Henry.

Although the beginning of the respective seasons will start later, they will not necessarily have to start from scratch since some series have filmed episodes pending post-production, while others were only written. This will be determined when the filming returns to its rhythm and the channel takes the measures it deems appropriate to rearm its television grid.

Finally, not only the series of The CW are engaged. Series like "The Boys", "Titans" Y "Star Trek: Discovery" They have a 12-week plan with the idea of ​​continuing with the preventive measures of Covid-19, since they are in the city of Toronto, so the premieres of their new seasons will also be delayed.

Via Information | TVLine