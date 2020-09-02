Arrowverse, name change in sight? Stephen Amell: ‘Call it Berlantiverse’

Share it:

Naming an entire shared universe inspired by just one of the series from which it is composed was a great risk, or at least a decision with an inevitable expiration date: Arrow it would have to come to an end sooner or later, leaving The CW at the mercy of the inevitable question of what to do with the name of your creature.

Yes, because the name Arrowverse was born as a tribute due to the series that started it all eight years ago, starting from Oliver Queen and tracing from the road that Flash, Supergirl and many others would soon follow.

With the conclusion of the show with Stephen Amell, however, everything changes: it still makes sense to name the entire universe aired on The CW after a superhero who has hanging up his shoes? The issue has been held among fans for months now, but it seems that the same production is reflecting on the thing.

The release of the last spot in view of the autumn programming has in fact caused a little uproar: in the video the name Arrowverse is never mentioned, while a more vague one is mentioned “whole universe born from a single hero“. That The CW has therefore already made its decision?

Stephen Amell himself intervened in the debate and, jokingly, suggested: “It’s the Berlantiverse“in reference to screenwriter Greg Berlanti, true deus ex machina of The CW DC shows. What do you think? Do you want the Arrowverse to keep its old name or do you have ideas for something new? Let us know in the comments!

