Arrowverse, fans oppose name change: ‘Don’t call it The CWverse!’

Arrow’s conclusion, in addition to emotionally destroying the many fans who followed theArrowverse from the very first bars of the series on Oliver Queen, he posed a big problem to the production: how to manage the name of the universe derived from the show with Stephen Amell?

The Arrowverse name is clear: The CW shared universe would never have existed without it Oliver Queen, but it is certain that it will continue to exist now after his passing. How to manage, then? Change name or leave everything as it is?

Fans seem to have no doubts about it: on social networks a real riot has already started to intimidate The CW of do not dare to change your name all’Arrowverse. “It’s the Arrowverse, not The CWverse. None of these series would have existed without Green Arrow / Oliver Queen“, “It will always remain the Arrowverse, there is no need for anything different. The CWverse sounds like the name of some weird company“are some of the posts about it that can be found on Twitter.

To date, however, The CW does not yet seem to have concretely hinted at the idea of ​​a name change: we will see in the next few times what turn the issue will take. Recently, meanwhile, the same Stephen Amell spoke ironically about the possible name change of the Arrowverse; for those who had gone into confusion, in the meantime, here is the Arrowverse timeline up to the Crisis.