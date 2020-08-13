Arrowverse, Caity Lotz in costume in the rain: fans go crazy

Share it:

Caity Lotz She is a woman of many talents: in addition to playing Sara Lance / White Canary in Arrowverse and Legends of Tomorrow, she is also known for being the director of Twin Turbo, for her acrobatic skills and now for her … ballets in the rain.

The actress has never stopped seeking contact with fans through social networks, and in her many contributions we see her while has fun in his free time, while enjoying his holidays by the sea or while working out in the gym. Lately he has decided to make a radical change of look e she dyed her hair pink.

An eccentric touch that also returns in the video in which she shows herself inside a swimming pool, while dancing. Nothing strange, if it were not at that moment a universal flood is underway, but apparently nothing can stop Lotz's determination and good humor.

Her enthusiasm seems contagious and her followers never fail to make her feel their support, responding to the many posts with emojis and various appreciations. A real icon, but to be honest it is not the first time stands out for his skill in dancing: she is in fact a professional and in the past has been part of the videos of Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez!

To find out more about the future of the series that stars her, here's everything we know about Legends of Tomorrow 6.