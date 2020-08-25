Arrowverse and DC, the actors talk about inclusiveness and defend heroes with black actors

Share it:

Over the years the DC Universe has undergone important transformations thanks also to the collaboration with The CW, which went out of its way to spread a message of inclusion with which fans have not always been in agreement. To underline the importance of diversity, including media, are the same heroines of the Arrowverse at the DC FanDome.

During the panel BAWSE Females of Color Within the DC Universe, some of the most well-known protagonists of the small screen have commented on the climate of discontent that has sometimes spread among fans after the announcement of reinterpretations or reinterpretations of some characters. The most striking episode was that of Titans Starfire played by Anna Diop, who said during the live broadcast: “

“[Quando la notizia si diffuse] some people got very angry that they had chosen a black woman. I had to hold on to my friends, my family and my faith like I never had to before. However, it is incredible to see how much this choice has meant for many people: so many marginalized people contacted me and among them there were blacks, gays, trans and many others and it is incredible to be able to be of a minimum inspiration for them “.

To give a hand too Nafessa Williams di Black Lightning: “I’m really honored to play the first black lesbian superhero because when I’m wearing that costume I think of all the homosexual black women who have never been able to identify with a superhero going to the cinema or watching their favorite series on TV. Knowing that such a character exists is one thing, but when you play him yourself and receive so much love, you realize how important and necessary it is“.

Colleagues also took part in the debate Meagan Good (Shazam!); Chantal Thuy (Black Lightning); Candice Patton (The Flash); Damaris Lewis (Titans); Tala Ashe (Legends of Tomorrow) and new Batwoman star Javicia Leslie