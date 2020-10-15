Arrow’s Jessica de Gout and Simon Manyonda join the Alfred series

After the first trailer of the new season of Pennyworth, we discover the new additions to the cast of series produced by Epix and focuses on the life of young Alfred, a famous DC comic book character.

Next season we will therefore see the Arrow star Jessica de Gout joining the show, alongside her will be James Purefoy, as captain Gulliver Troy, Edward Hogg and Jesse Romero who will be Katie Browning. We also find that the Lucius Fox character, in the part we will find Simon Manyonda, who will give life to the famous scientist. Here’s how the network describes Lucius: “A young American scientist, precise to the point of appearing pedantic, calm, honest and always trying to do the right thing. For his friends he is a person of conscience, while his enemies would claim that he is a moralistic and dogmatic man. He is an important piece of the DC Universe and will now join the Wayne family“.

We do not yet know other details about the challenges that Alfred will have to face in the unreleased episodes, but we are sure that in the coming weeks we will have some news on the plot of the season. If you are looking for more rumors about the show, here’s how a character will be introduced in Pennyworth 2, while in this news there are more details on the cast of the show.