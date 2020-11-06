Arrow, Stephen Amell’s black humor in a photo with Supergirl and The Flash

After 8 seasons, the series came to an end earlier this year Arrow, with Oliver Queen’s fate already unveiled in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover. Stephen Amell, who posted his no-nonsense Halloween pumpkin a few days ago, showed some black humor with another image posted on Twitter.

Taking a cue from the fact that another Arrowverse series, Supergirl, will also end in 2021, Stephen Amell posted a promotional image depicting him in the company of Melissa Benoist and Grant Gustin by The Flash. The caption reads “Too soon” (too soon), and the only color character is Gustin, whose series is the only one still “alive”. The interpreter of Kara Danvers and Amell himself are instead in black and white.

A few days ago Stephen Amell said he gave his availability for a season 9 of Arrow, speaking with Greg Berlanti, in case the pandemic had prevented other productions from shooting in Vancouver, but this solution proved unnecessary. The actor was impressed firsthand by the Covid-19, even if he revealed it only at a later time.

Despite the regret for the end of Arrow, many fans enjoyed the fact that the series ended on Stephen Amell’s terms, without dragging further on. The same thing, more or less, should happen with Supergirl, although many are already beginning to miss Melissa Benoist.