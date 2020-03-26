 Arrow producer thought of an ending in which Oliver's death inspired Batman

Share it:

This January the “Arrow” series ended leaving a huge void in the hearts of many. Oliver Queen left as a hero saving an entire multiverse. However, the producer and creator of the series Marc Guggenheim he wanted to further enhance the idea that he was a legend.

During a recent interview, Guggenheim explained that he had a "fantasy" for his series finale, a desire to end the series with the implication that Oliver Queen's death inspired a new generation of vigilantes, and in fact explicitly wanted to show that Oliver Queen inspired Bruce Wayne to become Batman

He had a kind of fantasy that Oliver would die, and he would end up with some kind of newscast talking about his legacy and that he would become a kind of voiceover, and then he would go to this rooftop in another city and in the cuts a thug or some Bad guy would appear crashing through the window, knocking him off the screen. So this pair of black boots were placed right in front of him, and there was a flutter of a cape forming ripples, and the voiceover said something like 'Oliver Queen inspired a whole new generation of vigilantes.' The implication, of course, is that he inspired Batman.

Guggenheim adds that that ending “Of course it didn't happen for a variety of different reasons, the least of which is that Batwoman appeared. But that was my original conception ”.

After eight seasons, Arrow concluded with a series finale that focused on Oliver Queen's sacrifice at the event "Crisis on Infinite Earths" and the changes in the timeline that were produced by the events of the crossover. Among those changes was the reduction in the crime rate in Star City that led surviving members of Team Arrow to separate at the end of the series.

