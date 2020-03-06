Arrietty: a tender and delicate film by Studio Ghibli

Share it:

The image of Studio Ghibli's films has always been inextricably linked to that of its founding fathers, Hayao Miyazaki is Isao Takahata. The two brilliant directors defined the canon of the studio films and, thanks to their works, they left an indelible mark in the history of world animation. At the same time, they unfortunately overshadowed the fame of the other authors who contributed to the company's growth. Yet Studio Ghibli has been a hotbed of great talents. We think about Yoshifumi Kondo, the director of The sighs of my heart (1995), historical collaborator of Miyazaki and Takahata and considered by many to be their heir, who suddenly passed away in 1998 due to an aneurysm. Another example is Hiromasa Yonebayashi. In this article we will talk about his debut work, Arrietty – The secret world under the floor.

After being highlighted as an animator in The enchanted city e Ponyo on the cliff, the then thirty-six year old affectionately known as Maro from colleagues, sees the opportunity of life when his mentor Hayao Miyazaki offers him, immediately after the release of Ponyo, directed by Arrietty. Released in 2010 in Japan, the film is the animated adaptation of children's fantasy tales The Sgraffignoli (The Borrowers in original) by the English writer Mary Norton: a project that Miyazaki had been holding for nearly forty years, since the first draft of the work dates back to the 70s. Arrived in Italy thanks to Lucky Red in October 2011 after being previewed on November 4, 2010 at the Rome Film Festival, the feature film is one of the sweetest, most tender and delicate of the studio, and in this article we will explain why. As always, we also invite you to read Arrietty's review.

A valuable work

The film, written by Miyazaki himself, sees the young girl as the protagonist Arrietty, belonging to the breed of the so-called "Prendimprestito" (Karigurashi in the Japanese original). These are beings a few centimeters tall who live in the ravines between the walls and under the floors, and who survive by borrowing the forgotten or unused objects of humans. The girl's life suddenly changes when she arrives in the country house where their home is located Sho, a teenager who came to spend the days that separate him from a delicate heart operation in peace. The lives of the two characters are destined to meet following a fortuitous event: despite the difference in size and the prohibition of Arrietty's parents from being seen by humans, the two will tighten a deep bond that will go beyond mere friendship.

The tales from which the film is based are set in England in the 1950s, but during the writing of the script Hayao Miyazaki chose to transpose the events into modern Tokyo. Yet, despite this important change, the atmosphere of the film is not affected in any way, thanks above all to the splendid visual compartment.

Arrietty's artistic level has always been one of the characteristics that have made Studio Ghibli's fortune, defining a true trademark, a triumph of "magic of everyday life". The backgrounds full of details and pastel colors, the excellent animations, the reduced use of digital techniques make the film one of the most inspired of the entire Ghiblian filmography, despite the absence of epic or fantastic elements (if we exclude the distinctive traits of the protagonist and her fellow men).

This is precisely Arrietty's greatest asset. That of return to the viewer the same amazement of the young girl borrowed when she ventures outside the home for the first time, exploring the surrounding world and discovering, thanks to the development of her relationship with Sho, that not all human beings are bad. And the film does it in such a delicate, tender, genuine and capable of touching the heart, as evidenced by it the splendid final sequence in which the two protagonists say goodbye, aware of having matured and having learned something from their meeting.

Galeotta was the lump

just the relationship between Arrietty and Sho it is one of the most successful aspects of the film. It represents at the same time a story of formation and an impossible love story, but above all it sends a very powerful message: an invitation not to be afraid of the different. In general, the work, under the guise of a simple and linear product, hides a high depth and presents many recurring themes and features of the films of Studio Ghibli, in particular those of Miyazaki, here perfectly assimilated by the director Hiromasa Yonebayashi. As if the original stories of Mary Norton had been written on purpose to be transposed in this way. Think of the name of the tiny characters, borrowed, which implies some criticism of the unbridled consumerism of today, in which humanity is filled with superfluous objects only for appearance or other frivolities. The lifestyle of the "borrowers", who recycle and adapt to a new use the objects they find in the homes of humans, is another example of ecology almost always present, veiled or not, in the studio films.

A criticism that also becomes an invitation to respect nature, a loving mother who provides her children with everything necessary for their livelihood, and its balances. The film is therefore suitable for young and old, with the former who will not be disappointed by the simple content only at a first glance, while the latter will find an adventurous and engaging fairy tale.

Arrietty herself is part of the trend "sweet but tough" girls, an area where Hayao Miyazaki's films made school. Despite the small size and the inevitable fear, the young protagonist appears to us immediately as a determined and courageous character: ever since he set foot outside the house for his first expedition, passing through the numerous close encounters with Sho, up to the sequence in which he rescues the mother captured by the housekeeper of the country villa where the boy lives.

Music and poetry

Intrinsically linked to the visual apparatus, music is a fundamental ingredient of the magical touch of the films of Studio Ghibli. It is also in Arrietty, but with a noticeable difference from the past. For the first time, the tracks of the soundtrack of a studio film are composed by a European, to be exact, by the young French singer and musician Cécile Corbel. Written for the role after sending a copy of her album to the company Songbook vol. 2, a gesture of thanks for the inspiration that the studio's works had given her, the composer proves to be at the height of her predecessors (Joe Hisaishi in particular) and gives us one of the most beautiful soundtracks in a work by Studio Ghibli.

Characterized by Celtic and Breton inspirations of very high quality, capable of enhancing every single moment of the film, Arrietty's music contributes to the magical atmosphere of the film and they give an exquisitely "western" touch to a product of pure Japanese matrix. Among other things, the main theme Arrietty's Song it was interpreted by Corbel herself in English, French, Japanese and even Italian, to testify the incredible talent of an artist able to make its mark in an extremely difficult and competitive sector.