Arrested in the USA: he had stolen $ 131,000 of video games from GameStop

As reported by Polygon, 28-year-old Frederick Lopez Jr. was sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbing 4 stores of GameStop in California. The young man had stolen video games, consoles and collectibles for a total value of 131 thousand dollars.

That's right. The young Californian entered with arms open in four different GameStop stores between Los Angeles and Orange County, forcing the store employees to fill his suitcases with video games, consoles and merchandising items.

Sometimes accompanied by an accomplice, Frederick Lopez Jr. managed to burglarize the stores of the well-known chain in the true sense of the term, accumulating material with a total value of approximately 131 thousand dollars.

After several investigations conducted by the police, and thanks to the help of Nintendo who provided the serial numbers of the stolen consoles, the boy was identified by the police and arrested last August. The judge's sentence arrived on January 27, and it provides for a rather harsh sentence: Frederick Lopez Jr. was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison.

In addition to the value of the stolen goods, Lopez Jr.'s position was aggravated by the violent methods used by the young man to rob shops, starting with the use of firearms to intimidate employees and destroy the telephones of the stores.