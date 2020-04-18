 Aronofsky wanted Joaquin Phoenix for his Batman but WB wanted Freddie Prinze Jr.

Share it:

A few years ago, the filmmaker Darren Aronofsky He was working on a Batman movie. We are talking about the early 2000s, and after his film "Requiem for a Dream", the director embarked on a possible Batman movie. A project of course very personal.

Aronofsky's main source of inspiration for this film was the comic "Batman: Year One", by Frank Miller, that is, an origin story of the character. He was very clear about what he wanted to tell, but Warner Bros. also had very clear ideas. In an interview inside Empire magazine, the director recalled how one of the points of difference of opinion was which actor to place as Bruce Wayne. As Aronofsky already commented in 2017, he wanted to Joaquin Phoenix, but the study had another person in mind:

The studio wanted Freddie Prinze Jr. and I loved Joaquin Phoenix. I remember thinking, ‘Uh oh, we're making two different movies here’. It is a true story. It was a different time. The Batman I wrote was definitely a different kind of approach than what they ended up doing.

Freddie Prinze Jr. was known in the 1990s for his work in romantic / comedy type films such as "Someone like You" or Summer Catch. Meanwhile, Joaquin Phoenix is ​​not a stranger to us because he starred in the movie. Joker last year, although in these years we were talking it was more like the time of movies like Gladiator.

Aronofsky also addresses in the interior of the magazine what his approach was:

The Batman that was before mine was ‘Batman & Robin’, the celebrity with the nipples in the Bat-suit, so I was really trying to undermine that, and reinvent it. That's where my head went.

As the director explained in 2018, the version that Chris Nolan had for Batman was more in line with what the studio wanted, and that is precisely why the project that came out was "Batman Begins ” and not that of Aronofsky.

To all this a fan has asked actor Freddie Prinze Jr. directly on Twitter for this revelation that the filmmaker has made and he has simply branded it as "no source" Internet information, which makes us think that the studio never came to contact the actor, probably because the Aronofsky film did not go ahead.

I wasn’t. That's just internet stuff with no sourcing what so ever. – Phreddie Prinze Jr. (@RealFPJr) April 17, 2020

