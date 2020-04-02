Arón Piper (‘Elite’) goes to music

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Let's get down to business because we are completely excited after hearing this news. Arón Piper, the actor who plays Ander in ‘Elite'…going to release a song! If this has just fascinated you at the same level as us, the best thing is that on top of that you will have to wait a very short time to add it to your favorite Spotify ‘playlist’ because its premiere will be this Sunday, April 5! Does quarantine already seem a little less bad to you?

The theme is called 'I follow' and it's a collaboration with the rapper Moonkey and the well-known DJ and producer Mygal X —The main theme of the series ‘Poison’? It is his and Jedet's. In addition, although the advance we have of it is very little, we can assure you that it is pure mopping, dedicated to a girl who ‘keep calling’.

Arón Piper will release a song: this is how 'I Follow' will sound

Test: how much do you know about ‘Elite’?

We do not know very well what role the actor will have in the single, but it is not the first time that Arón Piper shows his voice. He already did it in the movie ‘15 years and one day ’. Look look…