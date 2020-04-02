Entertainment

Arón Piper (‘Elite’) goes to music

April 2, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Let's get down to business because we are completely excited after hearing this news. Arón Piper, the actor who plays Ander in ‘Elite'going to release a song! If this has just fascinated you at the same level as us, the best thing is that on top of that you will have to wait a very short time to add it to your favorite Spotify ‘playlist’ because its premiere will be this Sunday, April 5! Does quarantine already seem a little less bad to you?

The theme is called 'I follow' and it's a collaboration with the rapper Moonkey and the well-known DJ and producer Mygal X —The main theme of the series ‘Poison’? It is his and Jedet's. In addition, although the advance we have of it is very little, we can assure you that it is pure mopping, dedicated to a girl who ‘keep calling’.

READ:  The anime of World Trigger shows itself in a key visual and reveals the staff

Arón Piper will release a song: this is how 'I Follow' will sound

Test: how much do you know about ‘Elite’?

We do not know very well what role the actor will have in the single, but it is not the first time that Arón Piper shows his voice. He already did it in the movie ‘15 years and one day ’. Look look…

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.