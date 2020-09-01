Arnold Schwarzenegger will star in a new spy TV series

Share it:

Arnold Schwarzenegger he doesn’t really want to abandon acting: at 73, the ex-Terminator is in better shape than ever and is ready to take over the reins of a new project that will see him protagonist on the small screen.

In fact, it was recently announced that the ex-governor of California will be the protagonist of a new TV series produced by Skydance Television, part of that Skydance group that took care of the production of the latest appearances of the good Arnold in the role of the android T-800 (namely Terminator Genysys and Terminator: Dark Destiny).

The currently untitled series will be based on one spy story centered on the figure of a father (Schwarzenegger, in fact) and his daughter. For the star of Junior and Batman & Robin this is the first lead role in a TV series, having appeared on the small screen only sporadically and in roles of little importance.

The series will be created by Nick Santora (Scorpion, Jack Ryan) and will see Schwarzenegger also take on the role of executive producer: the rest of the team will instead be composed of David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost, with Carolyn Harris as supervisor. Labor issues aside, meanwhile, Schwarzenegger recently sent a message to rioting Americans.