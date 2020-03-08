TV Shows

Arnold Schwarzenegger demands company to create robot equal to him

March 8, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Arnold Schwarzenegger, actor, entrepreneur and former bodybuilder, originally from Thal, Austria, has just filed a lawsuit against a Russian robotics company for having manufactured a robot with his face and his voice without asking his permission.

According to information in different news portals, including the TMZ media, Arnol Schwarzenegger asks the company to pay him 10 million dollars, for having misused his name and person without his consent.

“Android Robo-C” is the name of the robot and was presented in Las Vegas during the celebration of the Consumer Electronics Show technology fair.

Executives of the company have made public that they have already talked with Arnol's lawyers in order to reach a satisfactory agreement for both parties, but nothing is resolved yet.

You may be interested: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom cancel their coronavirus wedding

Schwarzenegger became famous in the 80s by starring in the movie Conan, The Barbarian (1982) and later The Terminator (1984), the latter next to James Cameron, whose role has resumed in several sequels, especially in the acclaimed Terminator 2: the final judgment (1991).

READ:  What happened to Marian Lorette, former participant of La Voz Kids?




Arnold has also appeared in the world of politics and was elected on November 17, 2003 governor of the State of California; He was reelected in the 2006 governor of California.

. (tagsToTranslate) Arnold Schwarzenegger (t) Demand

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.