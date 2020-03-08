Arnold Schwarzenegger demands company to create robot equal to him

Share it:

Arnold Schwarzenegger, actor, entrepreneur and former bodybuilder, originally from Thal, Austria, has just filed a lawsuit against a Russian robotics company for having manufactured a robot with his face and his voice without asking his permission.

According to information in different news portals, including the TMZ media, Arnol Schwarzenegger asks the company to pay him 10 million dollars, for having misused his name and person without his consent.

“Android Robo-C” is the name of the robot and was presented in Las Vegas during the celebration of the Consumer Electronics Show technology fair.

Executives of the company have made public that they have already talked with Arnol's lawyers in order to reach a satisfactory agreement for both parties, but nothing is resolved yet.

Schwarzenegger became famous in the 80s by starring in the movie Conan, The Barbarian (1982) and later The Terminator (1984), the latter next to James Cameron, whose role has resumed in several sequels, especially in the acclaimed Terminator 2: the final judgment (1991).

Arnold has also appeared in the world of politics and was elected on November 17, 2003 governor of the State of California; He was reelected in the 2006 governor of California.