Army of the Dead: everything we know about Zack Snyder’s new zombie-movie

August 23, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Looking forward to setting our sights on the Justice League trailer coming to the DC FanDome tonight, let’s find out together all the details on Army of the Dead, the new zombie-themed horror made by Zack Snyder for Netflix.

After debuting in 2004 with The dawn of the Living Dead, remake of George A. Romero’s masterpiece Zombi (original Dawn of the Dead, in fact), the director returns to tackle the genre with much more budget – we are talking about $ 70-90 million – and the possibility of leaving a mark with his original story and in complete freedom, as confirmed by Snyder himself during an interview.

The film is set in Las Vegas, when the city is hit by a zombie epidemic: the virus is contained only within the city, which today is surrounded by a wall of containers. Obviously the city collapses, and six years after this city apocalypse the owner of a casino hire a group of mercenaries to get the money back which he left safely inside the building.

Dave Bautista will take on the role of Scott, organizer of the robbery and regretful man who was estranged from his family. Ella Purnell will play Kate, Scott’s daughter, while the rest of the cast will feature Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raul Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Hiryouki Sanada and Matthias Schweighöfer.

The production of Army of the Dead was completed last year for a release scheduled for winter 2020/2021, but after the recent cast change a postponement may come: actor Chris Delia has in fact been replaced by comedian Tig Notaro following allegations of “sexual misconduct” against him, and therefore Snyder will return to the set for additional shots as soon as possible.

