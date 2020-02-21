ARMY attacks Lizzo for sexualizing BTS members

Share it:

The American singer Lizzo, is in the eye of the hurricane and wrapped in criticism because during an interview she sexualized the members of the South Korean group "BTS", an action that bothered the well-known "ARMY", fan club of celebrities too much .

It was during an interview where the singer of the moment made a bad comment about the group, and that is to be questioned about a possible future work with BTS she replied as follows:

If I could collaborate with BTS, it sounds fun. Although I don't know if I could spend the recording session in the studio without having sex with all of them. "

These comments by the artist were heavily criticized on social networks, where young fans showed their dissatisfaction when they realized that it was a sexualization comment made by Lizzo.

And, if there is something that characterizes the ARMY, the followers of BTS, is that they always defend at all costs the K-Pop group, which is why they attacked against the interpreter of "Truth hurts".

Recall that this is not the first time the famous makes such comments, months ago had used similar words and comments of this type about Harry Styles, an action that bothered the followers of the interpreter.