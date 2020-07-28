Armida Ramírez, alleged operator of Ana Gabriela Guevara, was linked to the process

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Armida Adriana Ramírez Corral and Ana Gabriela Guevara (Photo: Courtesy)

A judge issued preventive detention to Armida Ramírez, who is designated as the alleged operator of Ana Gabriela Guevara in an alleged fraud of the National Commission of Physical Culture and Sport (Conade).

Lisbeth Aurelia Jiménez, Control judge of the Center for Social Readaptation (Cereso) of Poza Rica, linked to process the also former mayor of Xalapa. This for his alleged participation in the disappearance of Edgar Álvarez Flores.

According to the journalist Víctor Hugo Arteaga, Jiménez determined sufficient evidence data presented by the Prosecutor's Office General of the State (FGE). In addition, it maintained its decision to grant him the precautionary measure of informal preventive detention for the duration of the process.

Armida Ramírez was linked to the process (Photo: Courtesy)

It is worth remembering that this Sunday, the same judge decided to link the businessmen to Jesus Chaín Oceguera and Rafael Sánchez Cano, accused of the same crime. Likewise, they also have the precautionary measure of informal preventive detention.

Artega points out that he was able to prove Armida's participation in the disappearance of Álvarez Flores. This is because the FGE considers that it made a correct integration of the investigation folder, the work of the experts, the intelligence area, as well as the proceedings of the ministerial and prosecutorial police.

An "illogical" theory

Jesús Chaín Oceguera and Rafael Sánchez Cano denounced Ana Gabriela Guevara before the FGR (Photo: Galo Cañas / Cuartoscuro)

The lawyer for Jesús Chaín Oceguera and Rafael Sánchez Cano assured that GGE theory is "illogical", after their clients were linked to the process.

The judge argued that there are indications that the businessmen have participated in the disappearance of Édgar Álvarez, because the last place where the citizen was known was in the office of Sánchez Cano and Chaín Oceguera.

"If these people have contrary interests and legal struggles in both the extortion complaint and the attempted murder, The theory of the case is illogical, the hypothesis that the Veracruz Prosecutor's Office exposes in the sense that there is a collusion of all, including the former mayor, with the businessmen to make this person disappear, ”said Víctor Hugo Arteaga, Raúl Cid Osorio, lawyer for the businessmen.

The businessmen denounced an attack with high caliber weapons (Photo: Twitter / @arteaganoticias)

And it is that last Tuesday in the city of Boca del Río, in the state of Veracruz, Sánchez Cano and Chaín were arrested in the newsroom Counter-reply. The FGE accused them of the alleged disappearance of Edgar Álvarez, who on March 25 appeared at the lawyers' office to collect an alleged extortion of 2.5 million pesos.

It is worth remembering that employers denounced before the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) the former mayor and officials of the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sport (Conade), including its owner Ana Gabriela Guevara. The reason is the alleged fraud and extortion in a tender of 16.9 million pesos.

Also, before ratifying your process before the FGR, they denounced an attack with high caliber weapons, where they indicate the participation of Ramírez. "The conclusion of the attack that my clients were victims of is because moments before the shooting they saw" perfectly "Armida," said Cid Osorio.

“That is why they make that conjecture (the FGE) based on the fact that they had already been doing the tracing by her and minutes later they suffered the attack. She is indicated as the alleged author of this attempted murder."He added.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC

The theory of the Prosecutor's Office is contradictory, assured the lawyer of businessmen who denounced Ana Gabriela Guevara

Businessmen who denounced Ana Gabriela Guevara were detained for their alleged responsibility in the crime of forced disappearance

The bank accounts of Ana Gabriela Guevara, owner of the Conade, are already investigated by the SFP

"Kill them": Chronicle of the attack with firearms against businessmen who denounced Ana Gabriela Guevara