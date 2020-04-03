Armando González, El Muñeco announces that he and his family have COVID-19

Share it:

Unfortunately, Armando González, the ex-boyfriend of actress and singer Lorena Herrera, shares on Instagram that he and several members of his family have the COVID-19 coronavirus; her father is serious and on the verge of death.

Armando González, El Muñeco, crying when announcing on Instagram that he and his family are infected with coronavirus, also expresses that the disease is true and it is not a lie or a smokescreen, as many claim.

In heartbreaking images, El Muñeco makes it public that he and his family go through desperate moments.

I have had my parents in the hospital for 10 days because they tested positive for COVID-19. My dad became very serious, about to die, he is in intensive care, intubated with little chance of living. ''

My mom is in palliative care, she is improving and all her children who were with them, we catch it, but well, we are at home quarantining while respecting the lives of others, '' he explains.

Armando, who is 52 years old and a model, also comments that he has an older brother and is at risk for belonging to a group vulnerable to the virus.

I have a brother who is also over 60 years old who was infected; Another brother, younger than me, is also infected and expects results. ',

Armando asks people to heed the indications, not to leave home and take care of themselves, because this coronavirus thing is something real and stormy.

Many people do not believe in this, and it is real; It is a lie that he only gives to those who travel and it is not true, my parents do not travel and he gave them coronavirus. "

