Arkansas, the review of the thriller with Liam Hemsworth

Aspiring to the Tarantine metric, Arkansas at Clark Duke is divided into chapter. In the first we meet the petty drug dealer Kyle Ribb (Liam Hemsworth), which is promoted to the sale of the wholesale product in the Arkansas territory – in fact. It is part of an independent criminal organization run by a man who calls himself Frog. Having met his new partner in crime, Swin Horn (Duke), the two also meet their “superior”, Bright (John Malkovich), who explains to them that he is a ranger in the pay of Frog and that they will work for him under a false identity with the sole task of sell as much drugs as possible throughout the Southern United States.

The desire to grow within the organization, the fear of being judged as “bad”, so many misunderstandings, money, confrontations and threats will then trigger a series of daring events that will put people in more than one unpleasant situation. our protagonists, forcing them to drastic decisions for their very survival.

On the train of the 90s

John Brandon’s book from which this adaptation of Clark Duke it is a product that travels between the strings of a Joe R. Lansdale and some small and tormented inspiration taken from great literature by Cormac McCarthy, definitely worth reading for all his narrative ideas and thematic quirks. A direct transposition of the novel could therefore only be a black comedy disguised as a thriller with absurd tones and situations and a decidedly marked character and expository eccentricity.

The parterre of protagonists is weird and varied, where just Hemsworth’s Kyle Ribb is perhaps the most normal, always played by the actor with that passionate restraint, a little inexpressive, never really funny or tragic. However, it works well together with the author of the project, who having ground dozens and dozens of experiences in many genre products, from cinema to television (Greek, Kick-Ass, Sex Movie), he knows how to behave according to the moments at stake, be they torture, shootings, escapes or neglect that for which. Not his first experience as a screenwriter, however, and is also evident from certain choices used for dialogues and storytelling, but his being a rookie is definitely heralded far and wide throughout the film, who never thrives on strong or truly original ideas, who also quite shamelessly imitates other products and never takes that extra step to show the maximum creative effort, in fact achieving good but superficial results, that entertain without surprising.

The subdivision into chapters, however successful, is trivial and has no real meaning within the story apart for the second story arc, the one where it is presented to us Vince Vaughn’s Frog, quite over the top character played with great spirit by the actor, who mixes them together two parts of the Vaughn fetish by S. Craig Zahler e a part of Vaughn protagonist and character actor of American comedy.

In general, the best thing about the film together with some violent and unexpected passages, which would like to be also these à la Tarantino and which instead, while enjoyable, unfortunately leave the time they find. In the hands of an author more experienced in thriller, western and some splatter exaggeration like Jim Mickle, Arkansas could have been a really great adaptation, just like Cold was in July. Instead it is yet another product that aspires to sufficiency by committing the right not to overdo it, when it could and should have.

A title that seems to come straight out of the 90s, obviously finished in a modern key but with the same production intentions as then, even similar to un clobber movie anni ’70, those all seriousness, tone, punches and pastime. For the great return to genre cinema it is not out of time but everything else seems to be not really enough to be completely successful. You can see it streaming on Amazon Prime Video.