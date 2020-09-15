Arkage officially enters the Italian Esports Observatory

Arkage joins the Italian Esports Observatory, the first B2B networking, information and training platform for operators in the sector. The agreement is part of the agency’s strategy to enter a new market and make its creative and digital expertise available to stakeholders.

Two initiatives by Arkage dedicated to the world of eSports, the new frontier of digital and sports entertainment.

The second is a project that Arkage does not want to reveal yet: a new platform dedicated to this world and which you will soon hear about. “Today eSports are a phenomenon that no communicator can ignore anymore. During the lockdown, new audiences approached virtual sports: for example, we learned to love Formula 1.

We are talking about over 500 million people in the world: the lockdown is over, but these audiences have remained and we believe that eSports are a real social trend, not just videogames: with them today, communities grow, learn languages, develop cognitive and problem solving skills.

It is no coincidence that university courses and new professions were born. Companies must understand all this in order to establish communication with the new generations. For us marketers it is time to move now so as not to miss the train of a widely announced revolution “he declares Pasquale Borriello, CEO Arkage.

“By joining Arkage in OIES, we are adding a first-rate partner to our network’s digital agency offering – they comment Luigi Caputo ed Enrico Furniture, founders of the OIES – C‘there is a lot of interest and vitality among the Italian creative agencies towards the Esports sector. The OIES partners can count on a parterre of agencies that are already very advanced in involving Esports in marketing strategies “.