Arjona declares himself "more dangerous" than ever and announces new album in May

Miami, Apr 27 (EFE) .- "I am younger, happier and more dangerous than ever." That assured the singer Ricardo Arjona in an exclusive interview with Efe when presenting "Hongos", a mouthful of his ambitious artistic project titled "Blanco y Negro" that he will launch in May.

"A week after the last concert I started lying to myself as always. Supposedly I would spend the following year writing a novel, but by the third week I was already in the studio inventing a duet project called 'WOMEN'. Twelve unpublished songs recorded on piano with twelve different women, "Arjona recalled when speaking about the seed of his new project.

In the end, "Mushrooms" germinated in a London bar and "changed everything," he said.

It is a theme with the recognizable melody of Arjona, mixed with arrangements of classic rock and a country guitar, which makes a deep reflection on the madness of the world and an overwhelming relationship. Hence phrases like "who gave the mushrooms to the God who made us?" and "what are you doing in my life giving me instructions?".

Its lyrics were written with the hand of an immigrant who knows "some English to ask for a drink" and "Spanish to pay the rent", and it comes with a video, obviously in black and white, in which he is seen recording the song and touring London dressed in atypical formality and more bearded than usual.

White and lots of black …

What is clear is that this song is only the first bite of the most ambitious artistic project of the architect of hits such as "Lady of the four decades" or "Come with me to be alone". He has especially titled it "Black and White".

Miguel Bosé imposes with his presence at La Casa de las Flores 3









Precisely a book (with no release date yet) with a very own literary proposal completes a future package that now encompasses other arts and that includes poems and short stories, as well as photographs: "an impeccable piece and one of the best things I did in my life, "said the artist.

(WT) A shared publication by Ricardo Arjona ® (@ricardoarjona) on Dec 5, 2019 at 5:07 am PST





"This project impacted and surprised me and that is the most important thing. I would be a liar if I told you that I would not like it to surprise others. Of course I would like to, if I am clear that those of us who are dedicated to this in their Most of us are correcting serious personality problems, perhaps looking for others the acceptance that we do not give ourselves, "he acknowledged.

The first installment of his new album, "Blanco" -with 14 songs-, will be completed on May 29. For the rest you have to wait.

Like the rest of humanity, Arjona and his team have been forced to recalibrate the times until they see what emerges from confinement by the coronavirus.

However, the essence is ready, as the artist said, since the music has already been recorded in the iconic Abbey Road studios in London, the most famous in the world.

According to Arjona, originally from Guatemala, the entire album was sung "absolutely live":

We tweak it very little. He likes live music and a happy singer and songwriter. What happens to this project will be all extra happiness because it already gave us a lot of happiness when we did it, "he said.

A musical valium …

The promotional campaign for "Blanco y Negro" has been daring, since it began with the provocative phrase "I got bored", which Arjona attributes to his feelings with the music industry.

I never liked it, but it entertained me. Today it just bores me. I do not know how long I will be able to bear it because, despite independence, there are still places where unfortunately we have to coincide, "he acknowledged.

Staying home drives many crazy. But for many, going crazy feels good.

Arjona for the first time talks about the creative process, in the middle of a 38-hour sleeplessness. https://t.co/XK5wRCLwY9#MUSHROOMS, worldwide launch this April 28.#BLANCOyNEGRO An attitude. – Ricardo Arjona ® (@Ricardo_Arjona)

April 24, 2020





He describes it as "a Valium" designed "to keep the creative process asleep."

The only way to survive it awake is to submit to the rigor of the custom of the old ways. This makes new talents decide to get other jobs or sadly adapt to today's demands, "he reflected.

For this reason, he has used the money he earned, since its inception, to achieve his creative independence.

I did not use the money to buy things for myself, I used it to do with my work what I wanted and what I wanted was never a rematch, it was just what I liked the most, making my songs as I wanted and directing my life and my work where I believed, nothing more "he related.

Now, ready to continue doing all that, the closure due to the pandemic grabbed him at his home in Miami and not at the best moment from an artistic point of view, he acknowledged.

"I am a type used to confinement, it hurts me that I have been surprised by this running of the bulls with two albums already made and 24 songs produced, consequently I had little desire to continue composing, although I understand that this running of the bulls was ideal for giving birth to songs", he protested.