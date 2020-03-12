"Arise"! The incredible power of the protagonist of Solo Leveling explained in 15 seconds

Share it:

A hilarious video lasting just 15 seconds went viral in the huge subreddit dedicated to Leveling only, Chu-Gong's manhwa considered by many to be "the pinnacle of the action / fantasy genre". The clip, posted by the user incompetentboi2, explains how "Arise", the original power of the protagonist.

On the notes of Crunk Ain’t Dead of Duke Deuce, the clip shows a man lying on the ground, brought back to life by a partner. The meme has depopulated conquering almost 4000 upvotes, and perfectly illustrates how Sung Jin-Woo's necromancer power works.

In the webcomic, the protagonist begins his adventure with the nickname "Weaker Hunter in the world", due to his poor ability in combat. In the world of Solo Leveling the Hunter are part of the guilds that deal with the killing of monsters, and they divide from class E to class S. After bravely sacrificing himself in the special stage of a dungeon, Sung Jin-Woo unlocks a bonus mission that allows him to become the only Hunter capable of leveling.

As you level up, Sung Jin-Woo begins to get stronger and stronger, ending up unlocking the special ability Arise. This absurd power allows the protagonist to bring any deceased creature back to life, this time as an ally.

In recent months there has often been talk of an anime adaptation of Solo Leveling, perhaps by the same producers currently working on the Tower of God series. A possible confirmation, however, can only take place after the go-ahead by Kakao Page.

